Conor McGregor claps back at Kamaru Usman: “Ye you’re missing something bro for sure”

Conor McGregor was not happy that UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman decided to chime in on his twitter beef with Jorge Masvidal.

Earlier this week it was announced that Masvidal (35-15 MMA) had been forced to pullout of his scheduled fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 269 due to a undisclosed injury.

The news created quite the buzz on social media, as number of fighters, including Nate Diaz, Colby Covington and Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) proceeded to slam ‘Gamebred’ for pulling out of the contest.

“It’s also Jorge Masvidal’s birthday but he’s a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. F*ck your ‘injury’. You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The f*ck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!” – McGregor tweeted in reaction to Masvidal’s UFC 269 withdrawal.

Those comments prompted reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to chime in on the discussion and he proceeded to blast the Irishman.

“You should be quiet. You cry about injuries more than anyone after you get your ass whipped. Foot, Ankle, Shin what else am I missing?” – Usman captioned McGregor’s tweet.

As expected, it did not take long for the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ to get a response out of Conor McGregor. The former two-division champion fired back at Usman with the following remarks.

Ye you’re missing something bro for sure. Don’t quite know what tho. Originality maybe? I don’t know, something. It’s like, nobody cares. No one cares what the fuck you’re at. And you try so hard too, I just don’t know. Somethings missing for you tho for sure. God bless anyway 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 13, 2021

Conor McGregor last competed in July where he suffered a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.