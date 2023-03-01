BKFC announces stacked fight card for April 29, including Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

Mike Perry will square off with former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41 on April 29.

BKFC president David Feldman went on The MMA Hour and announced that his promotion has signed former UFC champion Luke Rockhold to fight Mike Perry at 185lbs in the main event. The co-main event sees Chad Mendes take on former UFC lightweight champ, Eddie Alvarez at 165lbs. The fight card is set to go down on April 29 in Denver, Colorado.

Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) ended his UFC tenure on a three-fight losing streak and asked for his release from the promotion. After being granted his release, ‘Rocky’ mentioned boxing and PFL as options but ultimately decided to sign with the sans gloves promotion. In his career, the former UFC champ holds notable wins over Chris Weidman, Michael Bisping, Lyoto Machida, and Jacare Souza among others.

Mike Perry (2-0 BKFC, 14-8 MMA) hasn’t fought since August when he beat Michael Page by decision at BKFC London. The event was the same day as Rockhold’s last fight at UFC 278 where he dropped a decision to Paulo Costa. Perry’s other BKFC win is a decision victory over Julian Lane. ‘Platinum’ also went 7-8 during his time with the UFC.

The co-main event of BKFC 41 sees Alvarez signing with BKFC to face a fellow UFC veteran in Mendes.

Eddie Alvarez (30-8 and two No Contests MMA) is coming off a loss to Ok Rae Yoon at ONE on TNT 4 in April of 2021 and he later asked for and was granted his release from ONE Championship. Alvarez is the former Bellator and UFC lightweight champion and holds notable wins over Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Anthony Pettis, and Rafael dos Anjos.

Chad Mendes (1-0 BKFC, 18-5 MMA) hasn’t fought since February 2022 at KnuckleMania 2 where he scored a fourth-round TKO win over Joshuah Alvarez (see that here). Prior to that, Mendes had suffered a TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski under the UFC banner. ‘Money’ was later granted his release from the Ultimate Fighting Chamionship so he could fight in BKFC.

BKFC 41 also includes Ben Rothwell’s return and Christine Ferea defending her belt against Bec Rawlings. The event will also air live on pay-per-view.

