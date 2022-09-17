BKFC 28 salaries: John Dodson takes home the most in disclosed payouts

John Dodson made his Bare Knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 28 and led the way in disclosed salaries.
Dodson was in the co-main event against Ryan Benoit and made quick work scoring a 40-second KO. However, it was a surprise Dodson even went to BKFC as after his UFC departure he was fighting in MMA and expected to continue to do that until BKFC gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
“They hit me with an offer that I couldn’t refuse. I was going to go ahead and do this but I made sure they put my brother on the same card as me so we could do it together,” Dodson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “My brother had three fights scheduled with them but they never came through. I said if I’m going to fight for you guys, in my hometown, my brother has to be on the card, too.”
John Dodson, as mentioned made quick work of Ryan Benoit and for his win was paid $75k which topped the BKFC 28 salaries. Benoit, also a UFC veteran made $20k while the main event saw Christine Ferea finish Taylor Starling. Ferea earned $22,500, while Starling was paid $20k.
Other notable salaries see former UFC and Strikeforce veteran Isaac Vallie-Flagg making $9k for his decision loss. John Dodson’s brother, Eric made $2,500 for his 23-second KO win.
The full BKFC 28 salaries were obtained by MMA Junkie from the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department.
BKFC 28 salaries:
Christine Ferea – $22,500
Taylor Starling – $20,000
John Dodson – $75,000
Ryan Benoit – $20,000
Brad Kelly – $5,000
Issac Vallie-Flagg – $9,000
Jeremy Smith – $4,000
Donald Sanchez – $7,500
Will Santiago – $4,000
Jake Young – $5,000
Eric Dodson – $2,500
Nick Villar – $2,000
Antonio Soto – $4,000
Joshua Morales – $3,500
Joshua Moreno – $3,000
Zion Tomlinson – $4,000
Josh Watson – $2,000
Kyle McElroy – $3,000
Jayme Hinshaw – $5,000
Cassie Robb – $5,000
Jeremy Sauceda – $2,500
Roderick Stewart – $2,000
Are you surprised by any of these BKFC 28 salaries?