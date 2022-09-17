BKFC 28 salaries: John Dodson takes home the most in disclosed payouts

John Dodson made his Bare Knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 28 and led the way in disclosed salaries.

Dodson was in the co-main event against Ryan Benoit and made quick work scoring a 40-second KO. However, it was a surprise Dodson even went to BKFC as after his UFC departure he was fighting in MMA and expected to continue to do that until BKFC gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“They hit me with an offer that I couldn’t refuse. I was going to go ahead and do this but I made sure they put my brother on the same card as me so we could do it together,” Dodson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “My brother had three fights scheduled with them but they never came through. I said if I’m going to fight for you guys, in my hometown, my brother has to be on the card, too.”

John Dodson, as mentioned made quick work of Ryan Benoit and for his win was paid $75k which topped the BKFC 28 salaries. Benoit, also a UFC veteran made $20k while the main event saw Christine Ferea finish Taylor Starling. Ferea earned $22,500, while Starling was paid $20k.

Other notable salaries see former UFC and Strikeforce veteran Isaac Vallie-Flagg making $9k for his decision loss. John Dodson’s brother, Eric made $2,500 for his 23-second KO win.

The full BKFC 28 salaries were obtained by MMA Junkie from the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department.

BKFC 28 salaries:

Christine Ferea – $22,500

Taylor Starling – $20,000

John Dodson – $75,000

Ryan Benoit – $20,000

Brad Kelly – $5,000

Issac Vallie-Flagg – $9,000

Jeremy Smith – $4,000

Donald Sanchez – $7,500

Will Santiago – $4,000

Jake Young – $5,000

Eric Dodson – $2,500

Nick Villar – $2,000

Antonio Soto – $4,000

Joshua Morales – $3,500

Joshua Moreno – $3,000

Zion Tomlinson – $4,000

Josh Watson – $2,000

Kyle McElroy – $3,000

Jayme Hinshaw – $5,000

Cassie Robb – $5,000

Jeremy Sauceda – $2,500

Roderick Stewart – $2,000

Are you surprised by any of these BKFC 28 salaries? Sound of fin the comment section, PENN Nation!