Greg Hardy says he’ll be the greatest combat sports heavyweight of all-time

Former Dallas Cowboy Greg Hardy has some lofty goals for his combat sports career.

Although he is only five fights into his MMA career, the former NFL pro bowler is already eyeing a transition into the boxing scene. But, it would not be full-time, rather he says he would transition between MMA and boxing fights.

“Looking into it and (I) got some of the greatest coaches in the world at American Top Team. Just getting the opportunity to move back and forth between different arts,” Hardy said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I found a nice spot in boxing. Starting to develop a love for it, a like for it, and a yearning to actually get in there and try it out. I think, with the blessing of the Big Man upstairs, that it’s something I would love to look into and starting pretty soon to wet my feet.”

If he does transition into boxing, Greg Hardy says he has the skillset to become a champion and believes he has what it takes to be the UFC heavyweight champion, as well. Hardy no doubt has the knockout power, but whether that would transition into boxing is to be seen.

“I think I could be one of – if not the – the greatest fight sports heavyweight of all-time. Not even just MMA, just the greatest combat sports heavyweight,” he explained. “I’m versatile, you know?”

It seems unlikely the UFC would allow Greg Hardy to fight in both the UFC and boxing. But, if he did become a champion in both combat sports, he could very well have a case as the greatest combat sports heavyweight of all-time.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/15/2019.