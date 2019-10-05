MMA Community reacts after Cain Velasquez appears on WWE Smackdown

Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut last night, appearing shortly after Brock Lesnar won the WWE championship.

Brock Lesnar demolished Kofi Kingston in just 10 seconds and secured the WWE championship belt. Brock used his trademark F5 finisher to dethrone the now-former champion, Kingston. However, his moment of happiness was short-lived as Cain Velasquez entered, making his WWE debut. He proceeded to hunt down Lesnar and unload some punches before Brock was eventually able to break free and escape. The pair gave each other the death glare as Lesnar edged closer to the ring again. The narrative implied that this was the first time Lesnar had run away and the first time he was scared.

Velasquez later told WWE.com that he decided to confront Lesnar because of what ‘The Beast’ did to wrestling legend Rey Mysterio and his son earlier this week. The antics of last night’s show could lead to an ignited rivalry between the two powerhouses and a sign of great WWE action to follow.

Lesnar and Velasquez fought for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 121, 9 years ago. Cain Velasquez emerged victorious by way of a first-round TKO. His last fight wasn’t as successful, Cain Velasquez lost to Francis Ngannou in just thirty seconds of the first round. He hasn’t retired from the UFC, but is in advanced talks with WWE wrestling, according to ESPN.

The two are expected to meet again in a Lesnar vs. Velasquez bout at WWE’s huge money show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 31st. It would be a lucrative opportunity for fighters and an exciting opportunity for fans.

Cain Valasquez wasn’t the only combat juggernaut to make a surprise appearance. Tyson Fury shocked fans by jumping over a barricade. He had to be restrained by security to prevent him from confronting Braun Strowman.

The MMA community including Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier reacted to the WWE show last night. See their reactions below:

Come on Brock go ahead, we know how this ends lol @cainmma pic.twitter.com/G2ma22Gbkb — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 5, 2019

Velasquez has not officially put pen to paper with WWE, but they’re getting there. Him showing up tonight on #SmackDown came together in the last 24 hours or so. The UFC was aware he’d be doing this appearance and gave the OK. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 5, 2019

Velasquez was brought out by Rey Mysterious to confront Brock Lesnar. He’s a part of the story. This is wild. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 5, 2019

Velasquez is wearing a brace over his jeans. He said on the show last month that he’ll eventually need knee surgery but he hasn’t had it yet, dating back to the Ngannou fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 5, 2019

Cain stole your fight https://t.co/FfaA6H057V — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 5, 2019

What was your reaction to Cain Velasquez showing up on WWE Smackdown and attacking Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!