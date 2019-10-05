VIDEO | Cain Velasquez shows up at WWE Smackdown and confronts Brock Lesnar

Cain Velasquez showed up at tonight’s WWE Smackdown event where he confronted former UFC rival Brock Lesnar.

Velasquez’s surprise arrival occurred shortly after Lesnar had defeated Kofi Kingston to claim the promotions WWE Championship.

Check out the footage below:

Cain Velasquez would take things a step further by unloading a beatdown on Brock Lesnar. Check out the footage below:

Clearly the WWE is attempting to capitalize on the pairs former rivalry. Velasquez had defeated Lesnar via TKO back at UFC 121 to claim the promotions coveted heavyweight title.

It appears the Mexican standout is now looking to repeat history by dethroning ‘The Beast’ for the WWE Championship.

What do you think of Cain Velasquez showing up on WWE Smackdown and confronting Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com October 4, 2019