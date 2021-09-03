Michael Chiesa set to square off with Sean Brady at November UFC event

It is rare at times we get to see a title contender meet a fast rising prospect in the division. We have exactly that with Michael Chiesa Vs. Sean Brady, which was confirmed earlier today by MMA Junkie. The UFC has yet to officially announce the fight, but according to reports both sides are in agreement.

Chiesa is coming off a rough loss to Vicente Luque, via 1st round submission. ‘Maverick’ previously was on a 4 fight win streak, including wins over Diego Sanchez, Carlos Condit, Rafeal Dos Anjos and Neil Magny. The welterweight contender was noticeably upset with himself, via a social media post, and it is not surprising he finds himself back in the cage soon after the defeat.

Brady has been on a tear of late. I guess you could say he has been on a tear his whole professional career at 14-0. The Philadelphia native is now 4-0 in the UFC and coming off a 3rd round submission of fellow prospect Jake Matthews.

Brady was originally set with another contender, Kevin Lee, who lost this past weekend. Brady was forced out of the fight this weekend due to an infection. The replacement, Daniel Rodriguez, rode to a unanimous decision victory over the former lightweight.

The location for this November card is not known, the expectation is that the event will be a “Fight Night” and take place in the UFC Apex as most of the non-PPV cards have.