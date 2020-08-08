Video | Valerie Loureda scores nasty knockout win at Bellator 243

Valerie Loureda improved her mixed martial arts record to a perfect 3-0 this evening by scoring a spectacular finish at Bellator 243.

The 22-year-old Florida native, Loureda, squared off against Tara Graff on tonight’s main card and the contest did not last long.

Valerie Loureda was able to floor Graff with a beautiful right hand and then promptly put her opponent away with some brutal ground and pound.

Check out Loureda’s impressive finish below:

Following her emphatic win, Valerie Loureda told explained to reporters why she was so eager to smash Graff’s face.

“You’re telling me I’m being demoralizing to the sport… I waited until I got this opportunity to destroy her face.”

Loureda has faced criticism in the past for her activity on social media. However, the budding star has made it clear she is not trying to attract the wrong type of attention.

“I don’t do anything for social media,” Valerie Loureda told reporters at the Bellator 243 virtual media day. “I do things for myself. For example, I am an extreme girly-girl outside of the cage. So the way that I market myself, it’s not for social media and it’s not for men. This is the way that I look. I’ve worked my whole life to have this body, to have this figure—I was a ballerina, I’ve been a martial artist.”

Loureda continued:

“I think that’s where people mistake. It’s not for social media. I am the way that I look like, but I’m also a fighter. What does one thing have to do with the other? Just because I look different than other martial artists doesn’t make me any different. It’s my identity, this is why Valerie Loureda is different.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 7, 2020