Valerie Loureda reveals she was hit on the express way just days before Bellator 243

Valerie Loureda kept her perfect mixed martial arts record in check at last night’s Bellator 243 event, scoring a spectacular knockout victory over Tara Graff.

After dropping her opponent with a perfectly timed right hand, Valerie promptly ended the fight with some nasty ground and pound (see that here). It was an amazing performance from the budding star in Loureda, one which improved her overall professional record to 3-0.

With that said, fans were lucky to see Valerie Loureda compete at yesterday evenings event. The flyweight standout revealed she had been hit on the express way just days prior to last night’s fight card and was considering pulling out of the bout.

I dealt with so much leading up to this fight. I had a major problem 4 days before I left to Connecticut and the day before I got here I got hit on the express way. I was about to pull out of this fight but this is what makes my story, real champions fight through adversity. — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) August 8, 2020

“I dealt with so much leading up to this fight. I had a major problem 4 days before I left to Connecticut and the day before I got here I got hit on the express way. I was about to pull out of this fight but this is what makes my story, real champions fight through adversity.”

Thankfully, Valerie Loureda (3-0 MMA) was not only able to compete last night, but also deliver fight fans a thrilling performance.

Loureda’s manager Malki Kawa of First Round Management shared the following photo of the express way accident his client was involved in prior to Bellator 243.

Yeah. It’s ok to feel good doing what you love when some bad stuff leading up to your 3rd pro fight happens. The car wasn’t even the worst of it pic.twitter.com/5fmIXlyOCf — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) August 8, 2020

Who would you like to see Valerie Loureda fight next following her sensational knockout win at last night’s Bellator 243 event? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 8, 2020