Video | Roland Dunlap scores KO of the year contender with violent slam finish at LFA 104

Roland Dunlap returned to the cage for the first time in over two years this evening at LFA 104 for a middleweight bout with Obinwa Ikebunna.

The contest resulted in ‘knockout of the year’ contender finish, as in the opening round Dunlap (2-0 MMA) managed to pick up and slam Ikebunna (2-2 MMA) down to the canvas, sending him into a state of unconsciousness. The brutal Rampage Jackson-like slam was followed by a series of seemingly unnecessary elbows until the referee finally got in there to stop the fight.

You can check out the brutal slam and scary series of elbows that followed below courtesy of UFC Fight Pass on Twitter:

Whoa!!!! We got a KO of the year contender at #LFA104! Courtesy of a SLAM! pic.twitter.com/LuLVbBcFfN — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 17, 2021

Official LFA 104 Result: Roland Dunlap def. Obinwa Ikebunna via KO (slam and elbows) at 4:19 of Round 1

As noted above, tonight’s win marked Dunlap’s first since his scoring a victory over Billy Terry in his professional debut in July of 2018.

Meanwhile, Ikebunna saw his record drop to 2-2 in defeat.

In addition to tonight’s LFA event in Oklahoma, mixed martial arts action was also taking place at Bellator 257 in Uncasville.

