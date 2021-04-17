UFC Vegas 24: ‘Whittaker vs. Gastelum’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum.

Whittaker was initially slated to fight Paulo Costa at tonight’s event, but the Brazilian was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a severe case of the flu.

Replacing ‘The Eraser’ against ‘The Reaper’ is former TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum.

Whittaker and Gastelum were previously scheduled to collide at UFC 234, however the former champ was forced to pullout of that contest last minute due to a collapsed bowel.

Robert Whittaker (22-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 headliner on a two-fight winning streak, this after picking up unanimous decision wins over Darren Till and Jared Cannonier in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum (16-6 MMA) will be hoping to build off of his recent decision win over Ian Heinisch at UFC 258. Prior to that, the former TUF 17 winner had suffered three straight setbacks to opponents Israel Adesanya, Darren Till and Jack Hermansson respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 event is co-headlined by a lightweight fight between fan favorites Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose.

Stephens (28-18 MMA) will be returning to the lightweight division in hopes of snapping his current four-fight losing streak. During that rough stretch ‘Lil Heathen’ has suffered losses to Jose Aldo, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Yair Rodriguez and most recently Calvin Kattar.

Meanwhile, Drakker Klose (11-2-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 co-main event looking to rebound from his recent knockout loss to Beneil Dariush. Prior to that setback, the Michigan native had reeled off three-straight wins inside of the Octagon.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, tonight’s UFC fight card also features a heavyweight bout between former champion Andrei Arlovski and Chase Sherman.

Arlovski (30-20 MMA) had his two-fight winning streak snapped by Tom Aspinall in his most recent effort in February. Prior to that, the former heavyweight champion was coming off of back-to-back decision victories over Tanner Boser and Phillipe Lins.

Meanwhile, Chase Sherman (15-6 MMA) returned to the UFC in May of 2020 where he earned a second round TKO victory over Isaac Vilanueva. That win marked the ‘Vanilla Gorilla’s’ fourth in a row.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below:

UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (ESPN, 10 pm EST)

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose

Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun

Luis Pena vs. Alex Munoz

UFC Vegas 24 Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 pm EST)

Tracy Cortez vs. Justine Kish

Alexander Romanov vs. Juan Espino

Jessica Penne vs. Lupita Godinez

Bartosz Fabinski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Austin Hubbard vs. Dakota Bush

Tony Gravely vs. Anthony Birchak

