VIDEO | Kamaru Usman’s brother Mohammed scores one punch KO

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman watched his younger brother Mohammed score a sensational one punch knockout at tonight’s Titan FC event.

Mohammed Usman (6-1 MMA) squared off with Reggie Cato (5-4 MMA) on the main card of Titan FC 58.

The fight did not last long as Usman was able to land a massive overhand right that floored his opponent which forced the referee to step in a mercifully call a stop to the contest.

Check out a live video of Usman’s massive knockout below (via @UncleLouie on Twitter):

With tonight’s victory, Usman, who is also known as “The Motor”, improved to 3-0 under the Titan FC banner.

Mohammed has now earned back-to-back first round finishes, as he previously TKO’d Alexis Garcia at Titan FC 57.

December has proven to be a good month for the Usman brothers, as Kamaru was able to defend his welterweight title in a bout with Colby Covington just last weekend at UFC 245.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ defeated ‘Chaos’ by way of fifth round TKO, and sent Covington home with a broken jaw.

Given his recent performances, the 30-year-old Mohammed seems destined to join his older brother Kamaru in the ranks of the UFC.

Whether or not a move to the UFC happens for Mohammed Usman in 2020 remains to be seen.

What did you think of Kamaru Usman’s younger brother Mohammed’s knockout at tonight’s Titan FC 58 event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 21, 2019

Stay glued to this site for all of your Mixed Martial Arts news!