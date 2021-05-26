Valerie Loureda remains ranked at No. 8 above Hannah Guy and Vanessa Porto in Bellator rankings after Bellator 259 loss

Valerie Loureda hasn’t gone up or down in the official Bellator rankings after suffering her first career defeat at Bellator 259 against Hannah Guy.

The 22-year old Taekwondo specialist went into last Friday night’s Bellator 259 event with a perfect 3-0 record. Loureda once again welcomed a newcomer to the promotional in fellow prospect Hannah Guy.

Guy found herself in some trouble early on as Valerie Loureda got the best of the striking exchanges and even dropped the debutant. However, as the fight continued, Guy was able to utilize her superior grappling and threaten with submissions.

All three judges saw the fight in favor of Guy, 26, by scoring the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. Loureda was ranked as high as No. 8 heading into the bout and despite the loss remains in that spot after Tuesday’s rankings update.

Directly behind Valerie Loureda at No. 9 and No. 10 are the likes of the now 3-1 Guy, and 16-year veteran and former Invicta FC champion, Vanessa Porto (22-9). Before the update, Porto was at No. 9 while Russia’s Diana Avsaragova (3-0) occupied the No. 10 spot after her successful Bellator debut in April.

Brazil’s Porto made her Bellator debut the same night as Avsaragova at Bellator 256 when taking on fellow veteran, the No. 2 ranked Liz Carmouche. The pair of flyweight elites battled it out in the co-main event spot as Carmouche wound up getting the unanimous decision nod. The loss snapped Porto’s four-fight winning streak which hadn’t seen her taste defeat since May 2017 – before Valerie Loureda, Hannah Guy, and Diana Avsaragova had all made their professional debuts.

Bellator’s official rankings dropped in March 2021 and are voted on by a panel of 15 media members. The individual rankings of each media member are not available to the public.