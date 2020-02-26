Stephen A. Smith says Deontay Wilder blaming costume for loss might be the ‘most embarrassing excuse’ ever

Stephen A. Smith is not a fan of Deontay Wilder partially blaming his costume for his loss to Tyson Fury.

Last Saturday, Deontay Wilder was taking on Tyson Fury in their highly-anticipated rematch. Many thought the “Bronze Bomber” would get the job done but the Englishman ended up getting his hand raised by seventh-round TKO.

Following the loss, Deontay Wilder announced he’d be triggering the rematch clause but also said his costume tired out his legs. He said the outfit weighed 40 pounds and burnt out his legs before he even got to the ring. For Smith, he isn’t buying that excuse.

“I’m very fond of Deontay Wilder, I’ve spoken to him on several occasions away from the boxing arena. I really really like him. So, I hope that he accepts what I’m about to say in the spirit that it is given. This might be the most embarrassing excuse that I’ve ever heard for a guy losing the fight,” Stephen A. Smith said on First Take about Deontay Wilder. “I am not questioning its validity, Max. I’m not saying that it may not be true. I’m not questioning it, he’s an honorable dude. I will take him at his word but my god this is just not something you publicize.

“The outfit that you wore to the ring, wearing over 40 pounds is why you think you lost this fight? What the hell you wear it to the ring for? According to the reports, you tried it on the night before. You knew how much it weighed at that particular moment in time,” he continued. “Why would you do that? Why would you go out, and I understand it is black history month and all of that. You know, honor everybody by winning not by honoring people with an outfit on. That’s not what wins you fights. If you wear something, wear something you always wore. As opposed to something this different, experimenting in the biggest fight of your career.”

Stephen A. Smith believes Deontay Wilder looked tired after the first round but doesn’t think it is from the costume. Instead, he believes Wilder just got beat by a better boxer that night.

What do you make of Stephen A. Smith saying Deontay Wilder blaming the costume is an embarrassing excuse? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

