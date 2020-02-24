Deontay Wilder to exercise rematch clause against Tyson Fury, partly blames costume for loss

Boxing heavyweight Deontay Wilder will exercise the rematch clause in his contract and fight Tyson Fury once again, partly blaming his costume for losing.

Wilder suffered a seventh-round TKO loss to Fury in a heavyweight championship fight on Saturday in Las Vegas. The pair fought to a split draw back in December 2018, but the trilogy fight was anything but as Fury dominated the bout from bell-to-bell before finally getting a mercy stoppage in the seventh round when Wilder stopped defending himself.

As part of Wilder’s contract to fight Fury, he has the right to exercise a rematch clause in it should he want to. There was speculation that Wilder would pass on the rematch given how one-sided the fight was, but according to a report from The Athletic’s Lance Pugmire, Wilder will indeed exercise the option and choose to fight Fury for the third time. He also partly blamed his elaborate walkout costume for why he lost the fight.

Full story coming to @TheAthleticBOX shortly: Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber tells me he is definitely exercising his rematch clause for a summer trilogy against @Tyson_Fury, that his legs were weakened by his 45-pound costume he wore to the ring to honor Black History Month. — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) February 24, 2020

According to Pugmire, Wilder told him he is considering dumping his trainer Mark Breland for throwing in the towel.

Also told by @BronzeBomber that he is re-evaluating retaining asst. trainer Mark Breland, because his team knew "I'd rather die in the ring than have the towel thrown in. I'm a warrior." Full story coming to @TheAthleticBOX shortly. — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) February 24, 2020

Wilder said that Breland knew there “would be consequences” for throwing in the towel.

From @BronzeBomber: "I’ve told them many times that if anyone throws the towel in on me, there will be consequences.” — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) February 24, 2020

It will be interesting to hear what Fury says about this. Most figured that Fury would chase another big fight against Anthony Joshua, but now that Wilder has made it clear he wants the trilogy, it looks like Fury will have to prepare to fight Wilder once again.

