Joanna Jedrzejczyk demands apology from Colby Covington: ‘Bow down to the Queen and say sorry’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is still not a fan of her teammate, Colby Covington.

Covington had a public falling out with Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier at American Top Team. And, it didn’t stop there as Jedrzejczyk said she and Covington got into a massive argument before her last fight in October. It resulted in the former champion doing interviews saying she hopes Usman beats Covington’s ass.

Now, months later, Jedrzeczjyk revealed she still has not spoken to Covington, but “Chaos” is in fact back at the gym training. But, she says in order for them to talk to one another again, she is demanding an apology.

“He has to bow down to the queen and say sorry….,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “Colby should be more respectful to his teammates and women in general. He should learn how to say ‘Hi, I’m sorry,’ ‘I apologize.’ He’s getting there.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is preparing for her upcoming title fight against strawweight champion, Weili Zhang in the co-main event of UFC 248. She’s looking to reclaim her 115-pound title. If she does win, she’s interested in fighting Rose Namajunas for the third time in her first title defense.

To get the title shot, the Pole dominated Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa. It also marked her return to strawweight after fighting Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight strap back at UFC 231.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title back at UFC 245. Since the loss, he has been clamoring for an immediate rematch as he ripped referee Marc Goddard for his ‘bad’ calls during the fight.

When he will return to the Octagon is unknown at this time. But, he has said he wants to fight in the summer. He may first have to apologize to Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

What do you make of Joanna Jedrzejczyk demanding an apology from Colby Covington? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/25/2020.