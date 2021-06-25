Photos | Miesha Tate shows off incredible physique ahead of UFC return

Miesha Tate is ready to return to MMA action and her hard work looks to be paying off.

The former UFC bantamweight champ took to social media to share her progress this week. As Tate puts it, expect “Cupcake” 2.0 on July 17.

“I’ve never been in this good of shape, I’ve never taken my job more seriously,” Tate said via Instagram post. “I have tools and resources never available to me before. Everything is on the line. My body has done the most incredible things but the best is yet to come! #July17th

“Thank you so much in no particular order (tags list of people). And so many more! This is going to be a HOT 2nd run, I’m hitting the ground running. #tate2point0”

Miesha Tate last fought in November 2016 in Madison Square Garden against Raquel Pennington. Having had familiarity with season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF)—Tate as the coach and Pennington the contestant—”Rocky” wound up getting the better of her once mentor.

The unanimous decision loss left Tate on only the second losing streak of her 25 fight career. Immediately after the fight, she announced her retirement from MMA in the Octagon.

Tate has since been working in a Vice President role with ONE Championship where she moved to Singapore. Along the way, she also became a mother as she now has a daughter and son.

Welcoming the 34-year old Tacoma, Washington native back to action will be Marion Reneau. Coincidentally enough, the 44-year-old Reneau is planning for this matchup to be the last of her 11-year career. She last fought in March in a losing effort to TUF 28 featherweight winner, Macy Chiasson.

As for Tate, a win for her would be her first since the incredible title-winning comeback against Holly Holm in 2016.