Jon Jones trashes Daniel Cormier for “quitting on his fans, the sport, his legacy with an L”

Jon Jones has continued to trash his longtime rival, Daniel Cormier.

For years now, Jones and Cormier have had a feud. They first fight at UFC 182 with Jones winning by decision. They then had their rematch at UFC 214 with “Bones” winning by KO, however, the fight was overturned to a no-contest due to him being flagged by USADA.

Now, after a recent Twitter feud, Jones only expanded on it and blasted the former champ-champ for quitting on the sport.

I’ve lost many times throughout life, but the fierce competitor in me won’t let me go out with an L. Honestly that’s what I will remember most about DC. quitting on his fans, the sport, his legacy with an L. https://t.co/lYHncBU6TT — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

“I’ve lost many times throughout life, but the fierce competitor in me won’t let me go out with an L. Honestly, that’s what I will remember most about DC. quitting on his fans, the sport, his legacy with an L,” Jones tweeted.

Daniel Cormier ended his career on a two-fight losing streak. He was knocked out and then dropped a decision to Stipe Miocic. It was a disappointing way for “DC” to end his career, but for Jones, he says success defeated Cormier as opposed to Anderson Silva who continues to compete despite being on a losing skid.

No, Anderson fought back from a gruesome leg injury. Success defeated DC.. The man would rather have Popeyes chicken. Remaining at a high-level is not for everyone https://t.co/9Jbfac5jrm — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

“No, Anderson fought back from a gruesome leg injury. Success defeated DC. The man would rather have Popeyes chicken. Remaining at a high-level is not for everyone,” Jones added.

For Jon Jones, all this stems from is Daniel Cormier and his GOAT talk as Bones is not on the list. Yet, for the former light heavyweight champion, he believes DC has no reason to talk about GOATs after he was knocked out at 205 and heavyweight.

Getting back up after being knocked down is a very hard thing to do. It’s easy to quit and just talk from the sidelines. DC has absolutely no leverage to talk about who is going to be a goat or not #facts — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

“Getting back up after being knocked down is a very hard thing to do. It’s easy to quit and just talk from the sidelines. DC has absolutely no leverage to talk about who is going to be a goat or not #facts,” Jones added.

Jon Jones has not fought since he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision at UFC 247. He has since vacated the light heavyweight title and is looking to make a move up in weight.

What do you make of Jon Jones blasting Daniel Cormier?