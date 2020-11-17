Khamzat Chimaev gets ranked at welterweight after Nate Diaz and Rafael dos Anjos are removed

Khamzat Chimaev is now a ranked welterweight.

Ever since Chimaev’s dominant stretch on Fight Island, many clamored for him to be ranked. Yet, that did not happen and after he KO’d Gerald Meerschaert with one-punch, the Swede was booked against Leon Edwards in the main event.

So, with Chimaev now fighting a top-three welterweight, he too has become a ranked fighter after Nate Diaz and Rafael dos Anjos were removed from the rankings.

UFC sensation @KChimaev is officially ranked in the top 15. He enters at #15 in the welterweight division. This is the UFC’s updated WW rankings, to be released soon:#KhamzatChimaev #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/72eVmDq5E2 — Ashah Tafari (@mma_ashah) November 16, 2020

Although Chimaev and Belal Muhammad entered the rankings, some bigger news is the fact Nate Diaz was removed. Diaz and the UFC have had a rocky relationship throughout the years. White has even made it public about how hard it is to get them to fight.

So, given the fact, Diaz hasn’t fought in over a year and his last win was at UFC 241, there is a reason why he was removed from the rankings.

As for dos Anjos, he just moved back down to lightweight and picked up a win over Paul Felder. The Brazilian is committed to 155-pounds so it does make sense that he was removed from the rankings.

Khamzat Chimaev is 9-0 as a pro and 3-0 inside the Octagon. He has been the talk of the town ever since his debut. He also scored an insane one-punch KO over Gerald Meerschaert which only added to the hype. If he can go out and beat Edwards on December 19, the Swede would no doubt be in line for a title shot at welterweight.

His only win at welterweight in the UFC is over Rhys McKee. So, some fans were mad at the fact he was ranked. Yet, if Chimaev goes out and beats Edwards there will be no question he is legit and deserves to be ranked.

What do you make of Khamzat Chimaev being ranked at welterweight? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!