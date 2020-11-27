Oscar De La Hoya suggests GGG would make for an “easy” opponent if he returns to boxing

Oscar De La Hoya believes Gennady Golovkin is an easy opponent for his return to boxing.

For months now, De La Hoya has talked about returning to boxing but nothing has come to fruition. Yet, if he does return, he says he is looking for an easy high-profile fight and he believes that is taking on GGG.

“You know how easy GGG would be for me? Oh, my gosh,” De La Hoya told BoxingScene.com. “It would be a high-profile fight, that’s for sure.”

Oscar De La Hoya is currently 47-years-old and has not fought since 2008 when he lost to Manny Pacquiao. GGG, meanwhile, is 38-years-old, so De La Hoya and is getting up there in age. He obviously is not in his prime anymore but still is a world-class fighter and has only lost to Canelo Alvarez, so why De La Hoya believes it would be an easy fight is uncertain.

Ultimately, Oscar De La Hoya says he is very interested in watching this Saturday’s fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. to see how well older fighters fare. So, if they both look good, perhaps De La Hoya will return and having his comeback fight against GGG.

“I’ve already bought the pay-per-view for Tyson-Jones. I’m the first one to turn on my TV and I’m excited to watch and see how Tyson feels and how he looks because that’s going to be a huge determining factor (in if I come back),” De La Hoya said. “But it’s not going to be the only factor in the decision that I make.”

“Because Tyson has been working out now for quite a while. We had similar careers, similar paths. We’ve had a fast life outside the ring,” he continued. “I want to see how he looks. If his body breaks down in one round and Jones beats him or knocks him out then I have to think twice about doing what I’m going to do. I’m 90 percent that I will come back.”

