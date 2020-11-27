Gina Mazany expects to put the flyweight division on notice with a stoppage win over Rachael Ostovich

Gina Mazany is making the drop down to 125-pounds.

Mazany has been a bantamweight in the UFC for a long time, but at UFC Vegas 15 will make her return to flyweight to take on Rachael Ostovich. When Mazany informed the UFC of her move down in weight, she didn’t think of any opponent but was interested in the idea of fighting Ostovich but doesn’t know what to expect given she hasn’t fought in nearly two years.

“Her having a layoff, I feel like ring rust can be real,” Mazany said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The thing is, I’m not worried, I’m more focused on myself. I haven’t dug too deep into Rachael Ostovich.”

Not only is Mazany switching weight classes but she also moved full-time to Kansas to train under James Krause. Since going there, Mazany says she has improved in all areas and is eager to show that on Saturday night.

“I think my striking is pretty good and since I got here it has gotten better. I’m an even better wrestler,” Mazany explained. “I’m ready for everything and I know she wants to take the fight to the ground. Really, I’m just excited and I’m confident in all areas.”

Ultimately, Gina Mazany expects to get her hand raised and earn her first UFC finish. She knows 125-pounds is where she should’ve been for a long time and is looking to put the division on notice.

“I hope to make a statement and show everyone what I have been working on. Just make a bang at 125,” Mazany said. “I just want to perform well.

“I do think I can finish her. No disrespect to the game, but I foresee a finish,” she concluded. “I’ve been in a violent mood lately after a hell of a camp.”

