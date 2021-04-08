Mike Perry ‘was looking forward to maybe slapping’ Darren Till at UFC Vegas 23, wants to fight him next

Originally, Darren Till and Mike Perry were both booked to compete at UFC Vegas 23 this Saturday night. Unfortunately, a broken collarbone forced Till out of his main event with Marvin Vettori.

Having had a very colorful history with one another, Perry remains interested in getting his hands on Till at some point. He was actually hoping to do so during their shared fight week.

“I was looking forward to maybe slapping him in the face and making headlines this week,” Perry said during UFC Vegas 23 media day via MMA Junkie. “But it’s interesting because we all come here with a mission, and you know, it’s whose name is on the other side of that paper, so that’s the most important thing. So it’s better that I don’t have to deal with any type of drama.”

Before “Platinum” can get his chance at Till up a weight class, he first has to deal with Daniel Rodriguez at welterweight. Mike Perry last fought at UFC 255 in November when he missed the 170-pound mark and went on to drop a unanimous decision to Tim Means.

“I trained my ass off for this,” Mike Perry said. “I sacrificed for this. I dieted for this every single day. I want what you guys are at home stuffing your faces with – stuffed crust cheese pizza, whatever. Lasagna or just pasta.

“I know I’m talking trash, and on Twitter, I be breaking down. You be seeing me. I’m like a girl on my period on Twitter when I’m on weight cut ’cause it’s just awful. It makes me want to go up a weight class, so when I knock this fool out on Saturday and Darren Till’s collarbone heals, let’s make that fight happen at 185 [pounds]. I eat a chicken sandwich with one hand and hit him in the face with the other.”