Former featherweight champ Germaine de Randamie forced out of UFC 268 due to injury

Germaine de Randamie (10-4) will no longer be a part of the big upcoming UFC 268 event in November.

ESPN Deportes revealed Wednesday that the Netherlands’ “Iron Lady” had been forced out of her bantamweight contender bout with Irene Aldana on Nov. 6 due to an undisclosed injury. It remains to be seen if Mexico’s Aldana will remain on the card or not.

Germaine de Randamie, 37, captured the UFC featherweight crown in February 2017. Her bout with former bantamweight titleholder, Holly Holm, acted as the inaugural bout for the division in the promotion. Walking away as the victor via unanimous decision, the talented striker was eventually stripped of the title due to her unwillingness to fight Cris “Cyborg” Justino who the division was believed to have been built for.

de Randamie has gone 3-1 at 135-pounds since her crowning moment with her lone loss coming in a title fight rematch with Amanda Nunes. Testing the legendary “Lionness” on the feet, “GDR’s” grappling defense would be no match for her Brazilian counterpart.

A rebound win over Julianna Pena in October 2020 via third-round guillotine followed for de Randamie as she’s since been healing from other injuries.

Despite the omission of the talented striker, UFC 268 remains a stacked night of action in New York City.

Welterweight – 170lbs: (C)Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Strawweight – 115lbs: (C)Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili

Lightweight – 155lbs: Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje

Middleweight – 185lbs: Sean Strickland vs. Luke Rockhold

Bantamweight – 135lbs: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Al Iaquinta

Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. TBA

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Light Heavyweight – 205lbs: John Allan vs. Aleksa Camur

Featherweight – 145lbs: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. TJ Laramie

Middleweight: Andreas Michailidis vs. Alex Pereira

Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams