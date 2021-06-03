Dana White on Joshua Fabia fixed fight accusations: ‘I could give a flying f*ck what he says’

Dana White has found himself on the receiving end of multiple accusations from Joshua Fabia since things fell apart with Diego Sanchez.

Sanchez was recently released from the UFC ahead of a scheduled Donald Cerrone matchup after Fabia began seeking out medical records and releasing questionable backstage footage. Unfortunately for Sanchez as a result, he’s left floating through free agency with White contemplates whether or not to bring him back.

“Mr. f*ckin’ self-awareness and all he does is coming out and starts talking sh*t about people,” Dana White said of Fabia on Real Quick with Mike Swick. “Now he’s gonna turn on Diego Sanchez and say bad stuff about Diego? The only thing Diego is guilty of is being a really nice guy. He’s a little out there, but make no mistake, Diego is one of the nicest people you will ever meet, he’s a good person.”

Sanchez has since cut ties with his most recent coach in Fabia and has taken back control of his social media accounts.

Accompanied by allegations such as Dana White and the matchmakers sleeping with fighters, Fabia also made claims of the Nevada State Athletic Commission trying to get Sanchez to throw his last fight with Jake Matthews. The fight at UFC 253 in September took place in Abu Dhabi and saw Sanchez suffer a unanimous decision loss.

“That guy is such a f*cking goofball,” White said when presented with the accusations.

“Seriously, if you take anything that guy says serious, you should be f*cking beat with a stick.

“If the source was somebody that was even remotely credible, yeah [I’d do something]. I could give a flying f*ck what he says. I think the kid is mentally ill. So should I fire up the lawyers for a mentally ill f*cking goofball? You know what I mean? It’s just a complete waste of time. So no.”

You know that things are bad when Dana White goes as far as to say that he would rather have Jake Paul in his corner than Fabia.