Artem Lobov set to return on July 24 under the Mahatch FC banner

Artem Lobov is set to make his return to the world of bare knuckle boxing when he takes on Denys Berinchyk for Mahatch FC.

Lobov is widely considered to be one of the biggest “cult heroes” in the history of mixed martial arts. From his association with Conor McGregor to his tenure in the UFC, he never left a stone unturned and always put everything he had into his Octagon performances.

Then, after UFC, he clocked up a 2-1 bare knuckle record with BKFC – with two fights against Jason Knight and one with rival Paulie Malignaggi.

Now, as confirmed by Mahatch FC, he’ll return for the first time in over 18 months to tackle Berinchyk on July 24.

“Link in the profile header. (The) fight of the evening: Denis Berinchyk vs. Artem Lobov on July 24, all fans of “Mahatch” are waiting for a unique event in the world of fist confrontation in the main duel of the evening, the undefeated world boxing champion Denis Berinchyk @berinchyk against the ‘Russian Hammer’ Artem Lobov @rushammer will also be able to dive into the incredible atmosphere of first confrontations within the grand prize, whose winner will leave at (sic) the brand new Toyota Camry. Please note the first 330 tickets can be purchased at a special price. Mahatch to all.“

Berinchyk is the current WBO international lightweight champion, holding a 15-0 professional boxing record. He also won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, beating Jeff Horn on his road to the final where he lost on points at light welterweight.

