Belal Muhammad puts Colby Covington on blast: ‘The hatred I have for that guy is levels above Leon Edwards’

Belal Muhammad is not at all a fan of former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

UFC President Dana White has let it be known that “Chaos” is next in line to rematch current champion, Kamaru Usman. After seeing Covington lose via fifth-round TKO in their December 2019 clash, Muhammad believes he should be next for Covington instead.

“I want Colby more than anybody,” Muhammad told MMA Junkie. “The hatred I have for that guy is levels above Leon [Edwards]. Of course, I want Leon back just because the way that one ended, but Colby’s still a level above him.

“I still don’t understand why Colby’s getting the title fight. Yeah, it was a great fight, but you got your jaw broken and you’ve been sitting on the sidelines ever since that fight.”

Covington (16-2) last fought in September 2020 when earning a fifth-round TKO of his own against rival, Tyron Woodley. Since their first classic, Usman (19-1) has successfully defended his title three times – twice against Jorge Masvidal with the other against Gilbert Burns.

Belal Muhammad (19-3) hopes for a rematch with Leon Edwards if he can’t land the bout he desires most. Earlier this year, the pair fought to a no-contest after Muhammad suffered a bad accidental eye poke in the second round.

“I’ve been calling out Colby since I fought in Australia against Tim Means,” Muhammad said. “I’ve always wanted to fight Colby Covington. With this last fight showing that I can defend a takedown, it shows people that it will be a great matchup.

“It will be a fun matchup to see what happens if Colby can’t get a takedown, what’s he gonna do?”

Belal Muhammad, 32, most recently picked up the biggest win of his career when defeating Demian Maia by unanimous decision at UFC 263.