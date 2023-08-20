UFC 292 Results: Sean O’Malley stops Aljamain Sterling (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 292 results, including the main event title fight between Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling.

O’Malley (16-1 MMA) will be fighting for UFC gold for the first time this evening in Boston. ‘Suga’ is coming off a split decision win over former bantamweight champion Petr Yan in his most recent Octagon appearance, which occurred at UFC 280 in October of last year. Prior to that, the 28-year-old went toe-to-toe with Pedro Munhoz in a bout that was ultimately ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) will be looking to earn his fourth consecutive title defense when he squares off with Sean O’Malley this evening. ‘Funkmaster’ is coming off a split decision win over Henry Cejudo in his most previous effort at UFC 288. Prior to that he defeated T.J. Dillashaw via TKO and won a split decision over Petr Yan in his first title defense.

Round one of the UFC 292 main event begins and Aljamain Sterling opens with a low kick. He is applying pressure early. Sean O’Malley circles off the fence but eats another low kick. ‘Suga’ with a front kick to the body of the champion. Sterling with a low kick in return. Another body kick from ‘Funkmaster’. The challenger just misses with a right hand. He goes to the body with front kick. The crowd chants “F**k you Aljo”. That doesn’t seem to faze the champ, who lands a kick to the body. Both men with body kicks now. Sean O’Malley is starting to apply some pressure. Sterling keeps him at bay with a pair of low kicks. He lands another. O’Malley feints with a right hand and Aljamain Sterlig bites and circles away. Just over a minute remains. Sterling lands another low kick. He is up to eight leg kicks landed in the opening round. He shoots for a takedown, but ‘Suga’ is able to defend. Sterling with some shots from the clinch. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 292 headliner begins and Aljamain Sterling fires off a body kick. He shoots in for a takedown, but Sean O’Malley is able to keep the fight standing. ‘Funkmaster’ with a nice jab. ‘Suga’ drops him with a big right. O’Malley with some ground and pound this one is all over! WOW!

SEAN O'MALLEY KNOCKS OUT ALJAMAIN STERLING 😱 WE HAVE A NEW BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMP #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/imITCioq49 — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Just a beautiful right hand from Sean O'Malley. A little reminiscent of Conor McGregor knocking out Jose Aldo #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/Smtp7NqDLC — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) August 20, 2023

Official UFC 292 Results: Sean O’Malley def. Aljamain Sterling via KO in Round 2

