VIDEO | Anthony “Rumble” Johnson looks beefed up ahead of UFC return

Former UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson recently announced he is making a comeback to MMA, and he would like to do so as a heavyweight.

A new video of Johnson training for his return to the UFC heavyweight division has emerged, and “Rumble” looks like a giant in it.

Check out the video below (h/t MMASound).

Anthony Johnson (22-6) starred in the UFC from 2007-2012 as a welterweight. He was by far the biggest welterweight in the UFC at the time but badly missed weight on two occasions and was forced to move up to middleweight. Johnson was supposed to fight Vitor Belfort at 185lbs back at UFC 142 in 2012, but he had a horrific weight cut and came in at 197lbs on the scale, one of the biggest weight misses in UFC history.

After losing to Belfort, the UFC cut Johnson and he went to Titan FC and WSOF, moving up to light heavyweight where he didn’t have to cut as much weight. He started to have a lot of success, and the UFC decided to re-sign Johnson in 2014. He quickly became one of the top light heavyweights in the Octagon, going on a nine-fight win streak and knocking out Alexander Gustafsson in Sweden in 2015 to earn a title shot against Daniel Cormier at 205lbs back at UFC 187.

Anthony Johnson lost to Daniel Cormier, but quickly racked up three more knockout wins over Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader and Glover Teixeira to earn a rematch with DC. He lost once again to Cormier in April 2017, and soon afterwards announced his retirement.

Now “Rumble” plans on returning to the sport as a heavyweight. Considering the heavyweight division is always in need of fresh contenders, it’s realistic to believe that if Johnson can win a few fights he could quickly jump into the title mix in the UFC’s heaviest weight class. For his heavyweight debut, Johnson has requested to fight either Junior dos Santos or Alistair Overeem.

