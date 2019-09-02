PHOTO | Darren Till looks huge training for middleweight debut at UFC 244

Darren Till is in training camp preparing for his middleweight debut later this year at UFC 244, and he looks absolutely massive at his new weight class.

Via photographer Bran Holloway, UK MMA journalist Chisanga Malata shared a photo of Till ahead of his middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum.

Check out the photo below, where Till’s biceps looks bigger than they ever have before.

Darren Till is looking swole ahead of his middleweight debut at #UFC 244. 👀👀 📸 via @BranHollowayyy pic.twitter.com/V3h8S8E3lp — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) September 2, 2019

Darren Till (17-2-1) decided to move up to middleweight after losing two straight fights to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal by stoppage. Till struggled badly to make the 170lbs weight limit and it was said to dramatically affect his performance in his fights. Once Till got knocked out by Masvidal earlier this year at UFC London, he realized his chin was being compromised by the massive weight cut and after talking to his team, decided to move to 185lbs.

Darren Till has actually missed weight for two UFC fights in the past, including coming in at 174lbs for his decision win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in 2018. The shocking video released of Till struggling to cut all his weight made fans and media wonder if Till should make the move up to middleweight. That fight was over a year ago, and only now has Till decided to move up in weight. At age 26, his body can no longer handle cutting to 170lbs.

For his UFC middleweight debut, Darren Till is set to take on Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. Gastelum is another former welterweight who struggled to make the 170lbs weight limit, and he’s had plenty of success at middleweight. Now let’s see if Till will follow in Gastelum’s footsteps and become a new contender at 185lbs after outgrowing the welterweight division. They meet at UFC 244, taking place November 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Do you think Darren Till will be more successful as a middleweight than he was as a welterweight in the UFC?