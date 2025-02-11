Tatiana Suarez issues statement after title fight loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 312: “I’m right where I want to be”

By Cole Shelton - February 11, 2025

Tatiana Suarez issued a statement after her UFC 312 loss to Weili Zhang.

Tatiana Suarez

Suarez entered the fight as the favorite but was dominated in all five rounds to suffer her first career loss. Days after the loss to Zhang, Suarez took to Instagram to release a statement on the defeat.

 

“Champions don’t show up to get everything they want; they show up to give everything they have.” And that’s what I’ll do every single time. No matter what! I love it all. Win, lose or draw, I’m right where I want to be. Doing what I love to do every single day of my life. I have the best people around me that love me for me. Living the dream! It’s all about the right mindset and life has taught me time and time again. I’ve experienced it all thrill, agony, happiness, heartbreak. That’s what life is all about. I’m blessed to have this life. And I’ll share these experiences with my children and the future generations to come. Thank you to my friends, family, teammates, coaches and fiancé for being there every single time no matter what. Love you guys! On to the next!,” Suarez wrote.

Despite the loss, Tatiana Suarez seems to be grateful for everything in her life and career. She also vowed to be back, and many are eager to see who and when she fights again next.

With the loss to Zhang at UFC 312 in Australia, Suarez fell to 11-1 as a pro. It was her first fight since August of 2023 when she beat Jessica Andrade by submission.

Dana White praised Weili Zhang for win over Tatiana Suarez

UFC CEO Dana White says he had plenty of people tell him Tatiana Suarez was going to run through Weili Zhang at UFC 312.

However, Zhang was able to dominate Suarez at UFC 312, which impressed White.

“When you look at Weili, she’s one of the greatest of all time, the best female fighter in the sport right now,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “At the press conference Tatiana was talking about what she was going to do and what about her wrestling. Weili said ‘This isn’t a wrestling match, this is a fight.’ And she actually outwrestled Tatiana tonight.”

Zhang remains the second-ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, while Suarez fell to the second-ranked strawweight contender.

