Tatiana Suarez issues statement after title fight loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 312: “I’m right where I want to be”

Tatiana Suarez issued a statement after her UFC 312 loss to Weili Zhang.

Suarez entered the fight as the favorite but was dominated in all five rounds to suffer her first career loss. Days after the loss to Zhang, Suarez took to Instagram to release a statement on the defeat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatiana Suarez (@tatianasuarezufc)

“Champions don’t show up to get everything they want; they show up to give everything they have.” And that’s what I’ll do every single time. No matter what! I love it all. Win, lose or draw, I’m right where I want to be. Doing what I love to do every single day of my life. I have the best people around me that love me for me. Living the dream! It’s all about the right mindset and life has taught me time and time again. I’ve experienced it all thrill, agony, happiness, heartbreak. That’s what life is all about. I’m blessed to have this life. And I’ll share these experiences with my children and the future generations to come. Thank you to my friends, family, teammates, coaches and fiancé for being there every single time no matter what. Love you guys! On to the next!,” Suarez wrote.

Despite the loss, Tatiana Suarez seems to be grateful for everything in her life and career. She also vowed to be back, and many are eager to see who and when she fights again next.

With the loss to Zhang at UFC 312 in Australia, Suarez fell to 11-1 as a pro. It was her first fight since August of 2023 when she beat Jessica Andrade by submission.