UFC legend Rich Franklin shows interest in potential comeback: “Under the right circumstance…”

By Josh Evanoff - February 13, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Rich Franklin could fight again for the right price.

Rich Franklin

‘Ace’ was one of the UFC’s earliest stars. Debuting in the company in 2003, Rich Franklin quickly became one of the greatest 185-pound fighters on the planet. After scoring a knockout win over Ken Shamrock, he faced Evan Tanner in a rematch for middleweight gold in 2005. That night at UFC 53 saw Franklin win by fourth-round stoppage.

He quickly followed the win up with title defenses over Nate Quarry and David Loiseau but lost the gold to Anderson Silva the following year. Still, Rich Franklin remained competitive in the UFC’s middleweight division until retiring in 2015. Along the way, he picked up wins over the likes of Chuck Liddell, Wanderlei Silva, and Yushin Okami.

A decade after retiring from MMA, Rich Franklin could find himself back in action. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, ‘Ace’ was asked about fighting again, possibly for the upstart Global Fight League. The promotion relies heavily on aging ex-UFC talent, having signed everyone from Frank Mir to Paige VanZant.

Rich Franklin

UFC Hall of Famer Rich Franklin discusses possible comeback with the GFL

While the GFL hasn’t called Rich Franklin, he wouldn’t mind if he did. In the interview, the 50-year-old admitted that he could return to the cage, for the right opponent, and the right price. At this stage of his career, Franklin is aware that time is ticking on a possible comeback, and that a camp wouldn’t be easy. However, he believes it would also be fun.

“I mean, look, I’m 50.” Rich Franklin stated to Ariel Helwani earlier this month. “If I was interested, that window is closing pretty quickly. I could be [interested] under the right circumstances, the right kind of money, the right kind of opponent. I could definitely be talked into a match for the right decimal place, as well.”

He continued, “I’m not hungry like I was when I was 25. But, I could probably get my body through another camp or two. I’m like, on that grind when you’re 25 or 30 years old, like you don’t have it at this age like you did back then. But, it’d be fun [to fight again].”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC Hall of Famer? Do you want to see Rich Franklin fight again?

Rich Franklin UFC

