Zhang Weili vs. Valentina Shevchenko? Dana White won’t rule out UFC super fight

Dana White Discusses Potential Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili Bout

During the UFC 312 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about the chances of booking a mega fight between Zhang Weili and the reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

“I love them both, maybe we’ll just have to find out [who’s the P4P female],” he said. “It’s a possibility. Whatever [Zhang] asks me back there in the hallway, I’ll probably say yes.”

Zhang is in the midst of her second 115-pound title run, and she is riding a five-fight winning streak. She hasn’t lost a bout since November 2021, which was a split decision against Rose Namajunas. In her current stretch, she’s beaten Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Carla Esparza, Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan, and most recently Suarez.

As for Shevchenko, she recaptured the UFC women’s flyweight title from Alexa Grasso in their UFC 306 battle back in September 2024. The general consensus is that Manon Fiorot is the rightful number one contender for Shevchenko’s gold, but could a mega fight against Weili be the UFC’s top priority?

Fans have long debated about the possibility of Weili and Shevchenko colliding inside the Octagon. Some felt the chances may have diminished after the two suffered setbacks, but they have stormed back to the mountain top and interest has been restored.

