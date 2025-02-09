Zhang Weili vs. Valentina Shevchenko? Dana White won’t rule out UFC super fight
UFC CEO Dana White has left the door open for a potential super fight between Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko.
Weili reminded the MMA world just how elite she is this past Saturday. She put the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship at stake against Tatiana Suarez. Despite her credentials, Weili was the betting underdog going into the UFC 312 co-main event. While Weili was taken down in round one, she took over beginning in the second stanza. Her takedown defense was superb, as well as her ability to reverse position on the ground. Weili’s standup skills also gave Suarez plenty to think about.
In the end, it was a dominant performance from Weili, who took the unanimous decision victory.
Dana White Discusses Potential Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili Bout
During the UFC 312 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about the chances of booking a mega fight between Zhang Weili and the reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.
“I love them both, maybe we’ll just have to find out [who’s the P4P female],” he said. “It’s a possibility. Whatever [Zhang] asks me back there in the hallway, I’ll probably say yes.”
Zhang is in the midst of her second 115-pound title run, and she is riding a five-fight winning streak. She hasn’t lost a bout since November 2021, which was a split decision against Rose Namajunas. In her current stretch, she’s beaten Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Carla Esparza, Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan, and most recently Suarez.
As for Shevchenko, she recaptured the UFC women’s flyweight title from Alexa Grasso in their UFC 306 battle back in September 2024. The general consensus is that Manon Fiorot is the rightful number one contender for Shevchenko’s gold, but could a mega fight against Weili be the UFC’s top priority?
Fans have long debated about the possibility of Weili and Shevchenko colliding inside the Octagon. Some felt the chances may have diminished after the two suffered setbacks, but they have stormed back to the mountain top and interest has been restored.
