Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t 100% commit to Zhang Weili superfight

By Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko isn’t 100% sure what her next move is after winning at UFC 315.

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso, UFC 306, Pros react, Noche UFC, UFC

In the co-main event of UFC 315, Valentina Shevchenko defended her territory. She was able to defeat Manon Fiorot and successfully defend her UFC women’s flyweight championship, even dropping her opponent in the process. While it was a close fight, the majority of pundits and fans scored it in favor of Shevchenko, who was able to prove that she’s far from done at the elite level.

RELATED: UFC 315 Results: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Manon Fiorot (Highlights)

Of course, such is the nature of mixed martial arts, people are already talking about what comes next for Shevchenko. The popular opinion is that she’ll lock horns with Zhang Weili in a superfight, but a collision with Natalia Silva is also still on the cards. Regardless of which one you prefer, it’s safe to say that things are really beginning to heat up at 125 pounds.

In the post-fight press conference, Shevchenko was open to answering questions on the matter – but she didn’t quite commit to anything.

Shevchenko provides update on future post-UFC 315

“It’s kind of for me after the fight you get the victory, the belt is with you, and you still have adrenaline running and everything like that, (so) to answer the exact question, I would prefer to take it with one of two days when I will rest,” Shevchenko said at the UFC 315 post-fight press conference. “I don’t say about the timing because it’s very important to have proper recovery and go to the next training camp with full power. It’s mostly about (timing).”

“Before coming to (the press conference), everyone was saying Weili or Natalia for No. 1 contender,” Shevchenko said. “Maybe fans can play some role in that and if they can join my OnlyFans page and drop some messages on who they want to see me fight next. I think we’ll compare and see who’s next.”

“I still keep going,” Shevchenko said. “I’m not stopping. It’s just the beginning.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Valentina Shevchenko Weili Zhang

Related

Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena confirms interest in Islam Makhachev fight in Perth

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025
Belal Muhammad
Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad releases statement after losing belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025

Belal Muhammad has released a short statement following his loss to Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315.

Jose Aldo
Rafael dos Anjos

UFC legend says something “needs to change” with judging after Jose Aldo’s loss

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025

UFC legend Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the state of MMA judging after Jose Aldo’s loss to Aiemann Zahabi.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC 315, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 315 Bonus Report: Jasmine Jasudavicius one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

The Octagon returned to Montreal for tonight’s UFC 315 pay-per-view event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Jack Della Maddalena, Belal Muhammad, UFC 315, Pros react, UFC
Jack Della Maddalena

Pros react after Jack Della Maddalena dethrones Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 315 event was headlined by a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Jack Della Maddalena, UFC 315, Results, UFC

UFC 315 Results: Jack Della Maddalena defeats Belal Muhammad (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025
Valentina Shevchenko, Manon Fiorot, UFC 315, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 315 Results: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Manon Fiorot (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot.

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Pros react after Aiemann Zahabi defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 315

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 315 main card featured the return of MMA legend Jose Aldo who squared off with streaking Canadian contender Aiemann Zahabi.

Aiemann Zahabi, Jose Aldo, UFC 315, Results, UFC
Jose Aldo

UFC 315 Results: Aiemann Zahabi defeats Jose Aldo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the featherweight contest between Jose Aldo and Aiemann Zahabi.

Benoit Saint Denis
UFC

UFC 315 Results: Benoit Saint Denis stops Kyle Prepolec (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the lightweight contest between Benoit Saint Denis and Kyle Prepolec.