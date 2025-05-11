Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t 100% commit to Zhang Weili superfight
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko isn’t 100% sure what her next move is after winning at UFC 315.
In the co-main event of UFC 315, Valentina Shevchenko defended her territory. She was able to defeat Manon Fiorot and successfully defend her UFC women’s flyweight championship, even dropping her opponent in the process. While it was a close fight, the majority of pundits and fans scored it in favor of Shevchenko, who was able to prove that she’s far from done at the elite level.
Of course, such is the nature of mixed martial arts, people are already talking about what comes next for Shevchenko. The popular opinion is that she’ll lock horns with Zhang Weili in a superfight, but a collision with Natalia Silva is also still on the cards. Regardless of which one you prefer, it’s safe to say that things are really beginning to heat up at 125 pounds.
In the post-fight press conference, Shevchenko was open to answering questions on the matter – but she didn’t quite commit to anything.
Shevchenko provides update on future post-UFC 315
“It’s kind of for me after the fight you get the victory, the belt is with you, and you still have adrenaline running and everything like that, (so) to answer the exact question, I would prefer to take it with one of two days when I will rest,” Shevchenko said at the UFC 315 post-fight press conference. “I don’t say about the timing because it’s very important to have proper recovery and go to the next training camp with full power. It’s mostly about (timing).”
“Before coming to (the press conference), everyone was saying Weili or Natalia for No. 1 contender,” Shevchenko said. “Maybe fans can play some role in that and if they can join my OnlyFans page and drop some messages on who they want to see me fight next. I think we’ll compare and see who’s next.”
“I still keep going,” Shevchenko said. “I’m not stopping. It’s just the beginning.”
