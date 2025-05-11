UFC 315 Results: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Manon Fiorot (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot.

Shevchenko (25-4-1 MMA) was last seen in action at September’s UFC 306 event, where she reclaimed the promotion‘s flyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Alexa Grasso. ‘The Bullet’ has gone 3-1-1 over her past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Manon Fiorot (12-2 MMA) will enter her first career UFC title fight sporting a 12-fight winning streak, her most recent victory coming over Erin Blanchfield in March of last year. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Beast’ was coming off a unanimous decision win over Rose Namajunas.

Round one of the UFC 315 co-main event begins and Manon Fiorot looks absolutely massive. She looks to come forward quickly. Valentina Shevchenko stuns her with a nice right hand. The ladies trade low kicks. Fiorot attempts a high kick, but it falls short. She goes to the body with a second kick that connects. Another good right hand from ‘The Bullet’. She attempts a spinning back kick, but it misses the mark. Another good right from Shevchenko. She stuns her with a straight right. Manon Fiorot may have a broken nose. She is leaking badly. Another good right hook for Valentina Shevchenko. She shoots in and scores a takedown. The champ is working from half guard to begin things on the floor. She lands some decent body shots to close out the opening round.

BOOM! Valentina Shevchenko Lands Right Hook vs Manon Fiorat at #UFC315 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ptbq7JMYvx — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) May 11, 2025

Round two of the UFC 315 co-main event begins and Valentina Shevchenko lands a nice left. Manon Fiorot shoots in and presses the champ against the cage. She lands a knee and then opts to break free from the clinch. ‘The Bullet’ with a kick to the body. She throws and partially lands a spinning back kick. Fiorot answers with a side kick. Valentina Shevchenko with a trip takedown. Manon Fiorot scrambles and is able to get back to her feet. The champ attempts another takedown. She is deep but can’t get ‘The Beast’ to the floor. Fiorot level changes and shoots for a takedown. She presses the champ against the cage. She moves to the back of ‘The Bullet’ and works some knees to the thighs. Shevchenko escapes but eats an elbow on the exit. Manon dives in for another takedown attempt and this time she gets it. Not much offense. She lands an illegal knee as Valentina went to standup. The referee missed it. We go to round three.

The third round of the UFC 315 co-headliner begins and Manon Fiorot lands a side kick to get things started. The ladies trade kicks. Fiorot shoots for a takedown but ‘The Bullet’ defends it rather easily. A head kick from ‘The Beast’ partially connects. The fighters clinch. Fiorot lands a knee and then an elbow on the break. Valentina with a jab. Fiorot forces the clinch momentarily. Valentina Shevchenko looks for a spinning back fist. Manon Fiorot shoots for a takedown. She can’t get it, but she now is on the back of the champ. Knees to the thighs by Fiorot. She looks to drag the champ down but is unable to do so.

Round four of the UFC 315 co-main event begins and it likely now 2-1 in favor of the challenger. Manon Fiorot opens with a pair of sidekicks. Valentina Shevchenko answers with a good jab and then a spinning attack. Another jab from ‘The Bullet’. Fiorot answers with a kick to the body. She shoots in and grabs a hold of Valentina. The challenger pushes the champ against the cage. Valentina Shevchenko breaks free and lands a right and then a low kick. Fiorot charges forward with a flurry and looks to force the clinch. Shevchenko avoids but eats a knee during the process. Another good jab from the champ. Manon Fiorot’s nose is leaking badly again. A big spinning back kick to the body from ‘The Bullet’. Fiorot forces the clinch and pushes Valentina back against the cage. Knees and body shots from ‘The Beast’. Shevchenko breaks free and gets back to range. Fiorot comes in with a 1-2 that misses. Shevchenko shoots and score a beautiful takedown. But, Manon is right back up within seconds. Back in the clinch against the cage. Fiorot with a knee to the body. Valentina Shevchenko breaks free and lands a right. She drops the challenger with a counter right hook. She leaps in for the finish but the horn sounds to end the attack.

The fifth and final round begins and Manon Fiorot comes forward with a 1-2. Valentina Shevchenko with a right cross. ‘The Beast’ forces the clinch and pushes the champ against the cage. She lands a knee. The crowd is not happy as the boos begin to rain down. ‘The Bullet’ gets free from the clinch and back to range. A nice counter left from Valentina. She lands another as Fiorot attempts to close the distance. A low kick from Valentina Shevchenko. Manon Fiorot with a side kick in return. She quickly forces the clinch. Body shots from the challenger. The champ with a knee upstairs. The fighters break. Under 2 minutes remain in the fight. Manon Fiorot misses with a body kick. Shevchenko with a 1-2. Fiorot with a right and then initiates the clinch. Knees to the thighs by ‘The Beast’. The crowd boos once again. Under 45 seconds to go. Valentina Shevchenko gets back to distance. She lands an inside low kick. A 1-2 from the champ falls short. Good punches in the pocket by both ladies. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 315 Results: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot by unanimous decision (48-47)

Who would you like to see Shevchenko fight next following her victory over Fiorot this evening in Montreal?