Jack Della Maddalena confirms interest in Islam Makhachev fight in Perth

New UFC champion Jack Della Maddalena has confirmed his interest in a showdown with lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

On Saturday night, Jack Della Maddalena really arrived. He defeated Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision to become the new UFC welterweight champion. In doing so, he proved to the world that he is truly elite, and he proved that he can hang with the best of the best at 170 pounds. Of course, as tends to be the case more often than not at this level, the attention immediately shifted to what could be next for the Australian.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad releases statement after losing belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

It certainly seems like that next move will be him defending the belt against Islam Makhachev, the current lightweight champion. If Muhammad had won, Islam likely would’ve remained at 155 pounds in order to defend his strap against Ilia Topuria. Alas, that’s not how the cards fell, and Della Maddalena will now prepare for what is set to be the toughest test of his career to date.

As you can imagine, Della Maddalena has already been peppered with questions about fighting Makhachev. In the post-fight press conference, he had the following to say.