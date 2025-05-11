Jack Della Maddalena confirms interest in Islam Makhachev fight in Perth

By Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025

New UFC champion Jack Della Maddalena has confirmed his interest in a showdown with lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

Jack Della Maddalena

On Saturday night, Jack Della Maddalena really arrived. He defeated Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision to become the new UFC welterweight champion. In doing so, he proved to the world that he is truly elite, and he proved that he can hang with the best of the best at 170 pounds. Of course, as tends to be the case more often than not at this level, the attention immediately shifted to what could be next for the Australian.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad releases statement after losing belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

It certainly seems like that next move will be him defending the belt against Islam Makhachev, the current lightweight champion. If Muhammad had won, Islam likely would’ve remained at 155 pounds in order to defend his strap against Ilia Topuria. Alas, that’s not how the cards fell, and Della Maddalena will now prepare for what is set to be the toughest test of his career to date.

As you can imagine, Della Maddalena has already been peppered with questions about fighting Makhachev. In the post-fight press conference, he had the following to say.

Della Maddalena wants Makhachev fight

“I think there are a lot of good welterweights. Islam, what he’s done, I think he deserves a shot if he wants to step up,” Maddalena told reporters including Cageside Press at his post-fight scrum.

“That’s not my call. It’s up to the UFC.”

“Come get it. Come get it,” was his response to Makhachev saying he isn’t like Volkanovski.

Quotes via Cageside Press

How do you believe the seemingly inevitable fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev is going to play out? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad releases statement after losing belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025
Jose Aldo
Rafael dos Anjos

UFC legend says something “needs to change” with judging after Jose Aldo’s loss

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025

UFC legend Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the state of MMA judging after Jose Aldo’s loss to Aiemann Zahabi.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC 315, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 315 Bonus Report: Jasmine Jasudavicius one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

The Octagon returned to Montreal for tonight’s UFC 315 pay-per-view event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Jack Della Maddalena, Belal Muhammad, UFC 315, Pros react, UFC
Jack Della Maddalena

Pros react after Jack Della Maddalena dethrones Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 315 event was headlined by a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Jack Della Maddalena, UFC 315, Results, UFC
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315 Results: Jack Della Maddalena defeats Belal Muhammad (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Valentina Shevchenko, Manon Fiorot, UFC 315, Results, UFC

UFC 315 Results: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Manon Fiorot (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025
Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Pros react after Aiemann Zahabi defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 315

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 315 main card featured the return of MMA legend Jose Aldo who squared off with streaking Canadian contender Aiemann Zahabi.

Aiemann Zahabi, Jose Aldo, UFC 315, Results, UFC
Jose Aldo

UFC 315 Results: Aiemann Zahabi defeats Jose Aldo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the featherweight contest between Jose Aldo and Aiemann Zahabi.

Benoit Saint Denis
UFC

UFC 315 Results: Benoit Saint Denis stops Kyle Prepolec (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the lightweight contest between Benoit Saint Denis and Kyle Prepolec.

UFC 315, Results, Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, UFC, Valentina Shevchenko
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315: 'Muhammad vs. Maddalena' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

The Octagon returns to Montreal for tonight’s UFC 315 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena.