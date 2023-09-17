Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso 2 ends in a split draw at Noche UFC
Tonight’s Noche UFC event was headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.
Grasso (16-3-1 MMA) was looking to earn her first title defense when she took to the Octagon this evening. The 30-year-old had captured the promotion’s flyweight world title this past March at UFC 285, where she upset ‘The Bullet’ by way of fourth-round submission. That win had marked Alexa’s fifth in a row, as she’d previously defeated the likes of Kim Ji-yeon, Maycee Barber, Joanne Wood and Viviane Araujo.
Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner with redemption on her mind. Prior to being submitted by Alexa Grass earlier this year, ‘The Bullet’ had strung together a nine-fight win streak which included seven consecutive title defenses.
Tonight’s Noche UFC main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth contest. Valentina Shevchenko had a strong start to the fight, getting the better of Alexa Grasso throughout the opening five minutes. However, in round two, Grasso was able to drop ‘The Bullet’ with a beautiful counter punch and went on to easily win the second frame. Rounds 3, 4 and 5 were all close, but fans and analysts were seemingly divided on who they thought won after twenty-five minutes of action. In the end, the judges were torn as well, as the bout was ruled a split draw.
Official Noche UFC Results: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso ends in a split draw (48-47, 47-48, 47-47)
Check out how the pros reacted ‘Shevchenko vs. Grasso’ below:
Now this is one women’s fight I’ve been looking forward to. Both of these girls are top of the game #UFCNoche
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 17, 2023
10-9 Shevchenko #UFCNoche
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 17, 2023
1-1 going into the third! #UFCNoche
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 17, 2023
I’ve never seen a fight so vicious #NocheUFC
— Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) September 17, 2023
1-1
— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 17, 2023
2-1 Shevchenko going into the 4th! #UFCNoche
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 17, 2023
This is excellent MMA #UFCNoche 👏🏾 these ladies
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 17, 2023
Grassos eating a lot of jabs #UFCNoche what a fight
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 17, 2023
3-1 Shevchenko. Strong middle of the round for the champ, but felt like Shevchenko did more damage during the end of the round. #UFCNoche
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 17, 2023
ahhh i feel i have it 3-1 shev
— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 17, 2023
I ain’t never seen anyone manhandle Valentina like that. What a match up #UFCNoche
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 17, 2023
Post-fight reactions to Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 resulting in a split draw at Noche UFC:
Great fight!
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 17, 2023
Shevchenko won the 5th. Dominated most the round. Messed up and got mounted but escaped pretty quick. I’d still say shevchenko won round 5. YouTube video incoming
— michael (@bisping) September 17, 2023
Tremendous fight by both ladies!!! They seemed to have leveled up in preparation for this rematch. #UFCNoche
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 17, 2023
Holy shit what a fite
— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) September 17, 2023
An absolute corker of a fight! All timer in WMMA imo. And it ends in a draw! Wow wow, wow! Well done @AlexaGrasso and @BulletValentina! Incredible!
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 17, 2023
Wth a judge gave round 5 a 10-8 that’s just taking the piss now 🤦♂️
— Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) September 17, 2023
