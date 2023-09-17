Noche UFC Bonus Report: Daniel Zellhuber one of five fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

The Octagon returned to Las Vegas for tonight’s Noche UFC event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2.

Daniel Zellhuber, Christos Giagos, Noche UFC, Bonus, UFC

The highly anticipated women’s flyweight title fight rematch proved to be a thrilling back and forth contest. Valentina Shevchenko had a strong start to the fight, getting the better of Alexa Grasso throughout the opening five minutes. However, in round two, Grasso was able to drop ‘The Bullet’ with a beautiful counter punch and went on to easily win the second frame. Rounds 3, 4 and 5 were all close, but fans and analysts were seemingly divided on who they thought won after twenty-five minutes of action. In the end, the judges were torn as well, as the bout was ruled a split draw.

Noche UFC was co-headlined by a welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena. The bout resulted in a a tightly contested back and forth affair. Both men were able to land a solid number of strikes, but it was JDM who appeared to get off the better power shots on Kevin Holland. After fifteen minutes of exciting action, Della Maddalena was awarded the split decision victory.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that five fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Noche UFC, Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko, Results, Highlights, UFC

Performance of the night: Daniel Zellhuber pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory (anaconda choke) over Christos Giagos on tonight’s Noche UFC main card (see that here).

Performance of the night: Raul Rosas Jr. earned an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Terrence Mitchell (see that here).

Performance of the night: Loopy Godinez pocketed an extra $50k for her second-round submission victory over Elise Reed.

Performance of the night: Roman Kopylov earned an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Josh Fremd.

Performance of the night: Charlie Campbell pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Alex Reyes.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s Noche UFC event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alexa Grasso Noche UFC UFC Valentina Shevchenko

Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko, UFC, Noche UFC

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso, UFC, Results, Noche UFC
We have you covered for all of tonight’s Noche UFC results, including the main event rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Jack Della Maddalena, Kevin Holland, UFC, Noche UFC
Tonight’s Noche UFC event was co-headlined by a welterweight matchup featuring Kevin Holland taking on Jack Della Maddalena.

Jack Della Maddalena, Kevin Holland, UFC, Noche UFC, Results
Raul Rosas Jr.
Raul Rosas Jr., UFC, UFC Noche, Results

Sam Alvey, Karate Combat, KO, UFC
Tracy Cortez, UFC, Results, Noche UFC
Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, BKFC 41
Noche UFC, Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko, Results, Highlights, UFC
