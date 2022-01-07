Urijah Faber responds to Cub Swanson’s callout: ‘We might find out who the king of California is’

Urijah Faber has some interest in fighting Cub Swanson.

After Swanson beat Darren Elkins back in December, he hinted at a possible matchup with Faber and a drop to bantamweight. Swanson said Urijah is his dream fight and he wants the two to fight in California to find out who the real ‘King of Cali’ is.

“The one thing that I would love to do still is they’re building a big arena, a 10,000-person arena, in Palm Springs,” Swanson said after UFC Vegas 45. “That’ll be done by the end of the year. If I can get the UFC to have a Fight Night in Palm Springs, I’d stick around for that for sure… Probably Urijah Faber. See who the real ‘King of Cali’ is.”

Immediately, many fans were excited about a potential matchup. Since then, Cub Swanson doubled down on the callout saying they could fight for an ‘honorary’ WEC belt. Although Swanson called out Faber twice, “The California Kid” hadn’t responded until now and he admits he does have interest in that fight.

“Directly afterward in the press conference that his dream fight would be to fight in Palm Springs against yours truly, e wants to drop to 135,” Urijah Faber said about a fight with Cub Swanson. “Honestly, I know he broke his hand, that might give me enough time to train, he’s going to drop down to ’35. We were supposed to fight back in 2004 in King of the Cage on short notice for 1000 bucks. I think they were going to pay him a couple hundred bucks and they were going to pay me like 1000 bucks. That never happened, so Cubbie, I’m honored that I’m your dream fight here in this scenario. So we might find out who the king of California is.”

Swanson then saw what Faber had to say and responded with a devil emoji that has a grin on his face.

Faber has not fought since he suffered a TKO loss to Petr Yan at UFC 245. He had made his triumphant return to MMA in his hometown of Sacramento where he scored a first-round knockout over Ricky Simon. Swanson, as mentioned, is coming off the TKO win over Darren Elkins.

