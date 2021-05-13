Yorgan de Castro among the latest UFC roster cuts as nine more fighters released by the promotion

Heavyweight Yorgan de Castro is among the latest UFC roster cuts as nine more fighters have been released by the world’s top MMA promotion.

MMAFighting.com reported the latest roster cuts. Some of these cuts were previously reported, but three of the cuts are new as the UFC keeps on making changes to the roster. We already knew that Luke Sanders, Anthony Birchak, Aalon Cruz, KB Bhullar, Jordan Griffin, and Bartosz Fabinski were released, but we can now add three more names to the list as de Castro, Oskar Piechota, and Justine Kish were all also cut by the UFC.

De Castro (6-3) won his UFC debut with a KO win over Justin Tafa at UFC 243, but he has lost his last three fights in a row since then, dropping decisions to Greg Hardy and Carlos Felipe before getting knocked out in shocking fashion by massive underdog Jarjis Danho in his last outing. Overall, he was a disappointment in the UFC and this cut is not surprising.

Piechota (11-3-1, 1 NC) won his first two fights in the UFC over Jonathan Wilson and Tim Williams before losing four straight fights to Gerald Meerschaert, Rodolfo Vieira, Punahele Soriano, and Marc-Andre Barriault, although the Barriault fight was overturned to a No Contest. It’s worth noting Piechota was recently suspended by USADA for PEDs.

Kish (7-4) made her UFC debut back in 2015 and quickly picked up back-to-back wins over Nina Ansaroff and Ashley Yoder. However, Kish has badly struggled since then as she’s lost four of her last five fights to go 3-5 overall in the UFC. The promotion is always looking to make cuts to the roster and unfortunately for Kish, a split decision loss to Tracy Cortez in her last outing spelled the end of her UFC career.

What do you think about Yorgan de Castro and the rest of these fighters being cut by the UFC?