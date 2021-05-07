Report | UFC parts ways with six more fighters including Luke Sanders

The UFC has removed six more fighters from its roster including bantamweight Luke Sanders, who just fought at last weekend’s event.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter reported that the following six athletes have been removed from the UFC roster: Sanders, fellow bantamweight Anthony Birchak, featherweight Jordan Griffin, lightweight Aalon Cruz, and middleweights Bartosz Fabinski and KB Bhullar.

The following athletes have been removed from the UFC rankings pool: Luke Sanders, Anthony Birchak, Aalon Cruz, Jordan Griffin, Bartosz Fabinski and KB Bhullar. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 7, 2021

The biggest name among the six cut fighters is probably Sanders, who came into the UFC back in 2016 after he was the RFA champion before joining the UFC roster. In his promotional debut, he finished Maximo Blanco and it looked like he might be a serious contender for years to come. However, he really struggled with his consistency in the cage, and only went 3-5 overall in the UFC. His most record outing saw him lose a competitive decision to Felipe Colares at UFC Vegas 25 last weekend after he won the first round. His biggest win during his UFC career was likely his KO win over former champ Renan Barao.

As for the other fighters who were cut, they really aren’t big names are unlikely to be missed by the average fan. Birchak and Griffin had some fun fights over the years, but both men had losing records in the UFC. Cruz had some promise after coming off of the Dana White’s Contender Series but he struggled badly in the promotion. And then Fabinski and Bhullar were coming off of tough losses at middleweight and weren’t needed on the roster. Overall, this isn’t the strongest batch of fighters, though all six should still get interested from other promotions on the free-agent market.

