Yair Rodriguez tells Zabit Magomedsharipov to wait for him: “You will get a real good taste of my big Mexican balls soon enough”

UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez told rival Zabit Magomedsharipov to wait for a matchup against him after he injured his ankle in training.

Rodriguez vs. Magomedsharipov was set to headline the UFC Fight Night card on August 29 but the fight was scrapped this week after Rodriguez injured himself in training. The UFC has attempted to book this matchup multiple times over the last couple of years but for whatever reason, something keeps happening every time it gets booked that forces the fight to be canceled.

Magomedsharipov is fed up with waiting for Rodriguez and on Thursday he demanded the UFC give him the next title shot against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski instead. Rodriguez, though, wants the Russian to wait around for him. Taking to his social media, Rodriguez told Magomedsharipov to wait for him to get healthy again.

Check out the colorful message Rodriguez sent to Magomedsharipov on Instagram below.

@zabit_magomedsharipov Sit down and wait for me the way you have been waiting. You will get a real good taste of my big mexican balls soon enough and since when did you become the shit talker? That you or your manager? Either way you’ll both wait for me like the little dogs you are. Tongue out and begging. I’ll see you in October-November 5 rounds.

Although Rodriguez obviously wants to still fight Magomedsharipov, it’s not a sure thing that the Russian will want to wait for Rodriguez to get healthy again. Magomedsharipov has already been training for this August 29 date and he hasn’t fought since last November, so pushing the fight back ever further will just prolong his training camp even more. It seems like Magomedsharipov would only be okay with that if he gets the title shot against Volkanovski. Waiting for Rodriguez to get healthy might not be in the cards for him at this point, but that isn’t stopping the Mexican from trying.

Do you think Zabit Magomedsharipov should wait for Yair Rodriguez?