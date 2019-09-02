What’s next for Weili Zhang and Jessica Andrade after UFC Shenzhen?

Jessica Andrade was looking for her first title defense when she took on Weili Zhang in the main event of UFC Shenzhen. It was an important fight in the strawweight division that would no doubt change the landscape of 115-pounds.

In the end, it was Zhang who surprised many as she knocked out Andrade in just 42 seconds to win the strawweight title. Following the fight, here is what we think should be next for the two of them.

Weili Zhang

Weili Zhang is the first UFC champion from China, and she made this bit of history in dominant fashion. Now, with the strawweight division having a plethora of possible contenders, who she fights next is up in the air.

The most logical fight is perhaps to take on undefeated Tatiana Suarez. Many thought Suarez should have gotten the title shot before Zhang, but an injury prevented that from happening. Now, she should finally get her shot. She is 8-0 and coming off of a win over Nina Ansaroff.

Although Suarez deserves the shot, if Joanna Jedrzejczyk beats Michelle Waterson, she is a big name that she could get it, too.

Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade is back to the drawing board after losing her belt. It was such a dominant and quick finish that it an immediate rematch is out of the picture. So, the Brazilian will need to work her way back up to the top and a logical next fight is against Nina Ansaroff.

Ansaroff is coming off of a loss to Suarez at UFC 238 that ended her four-fight winning streak. Yet, she is ranked third in the division, so if she fought Andrade, the winner would then be one win away from getting a title shot. It would mean something in the division and the stakes would be high for both as losing two in a row would drop them farther down in the rankings.

Who do you think should be next for Weili Zhang and Jessica Andrade after UFC Shenzhen?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/2/2019.