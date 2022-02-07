What’s next for Sean Strickland after Jack Hermansson after UFC Vegas 47?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 47, top-10 middleweights collided as Sean Strickland battled Jack Hermansson in a crucial fight for the division.

Strickland entered the fight being undefeated since moving up to middleweight and coming off a decision win over Uriah Hall in a main event scrap in July. Hermansson, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Edmen Shahbazyan.

In the end, it was Strickland winning a rather clear-cut decision, although one judge somehow scored it for Hermansson. Now, after UFC Vegas 47, here is what I think should be next for both men.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland picked up another win as he used his jab to control the fight against Jack Hermansson and is now a win away from a title shot. The middleweight title is up for grabs in the main event of UFC 271 while Jared Cannonier will take on Derek Brunson so the top of the division will be clear.

Even with Strickland’s win, it’s likely he will need at least one more win to earn the title shot. Although Marvin Vettori makes a lot of sense, the two are friends and Strickland has said he doesn’t want to fight him. With that, the next fight that makes sense is Strickland vs. the loser of Cannonier-Brunson as the winner can get right back into title contention.

Jack Hermansson

Jack Hermansson is now just 2-3 in his last five with losses to Cannonier, Vettori, and Strickland showing he’s not a top contender just yet. However, in his wins over Gastelum and Shahbazyan, Hermansson proved he is a top-10 guy but is in a weird spot in the division as he has fought most of the fighters ranked around him.

One fight that makes a ton of sense is to rebook after UFC Vegas 47, is Hermansson vs. Darren Till. Both men are struggling and are in weird spots in the division while it’s a fight that was set to headline a card in December of 2020. However, Till was forced out and Hermansson eventually fought Vettori and lost.

The winner or Till-Hermansson will get another step-up in competition while the loser will likely become a gatekeeper in the division. It’s also a fight that can headline a Fight Night card.

Who do you think should be next for Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson after UFC Vegas 47?