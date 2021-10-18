What’s next for Norma Dumont and Aspen Ladd after UFC Vegas 40?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 40, a rare featherweight fight headlined the card as Norma Dumont took on Aspen Ladd.

Dumont entered the fight coming off an upset win over Felicia Spencer which was her second in a row as she beat Ashlee Evans-Smith by decision after failing to make weight at 135lbs. Ladd, meanwhile, was returning for the first time since December of 2019 after having knee surgery and two canceled fights including one two weeks ago due to a bad weight cut.

In the end, it was Dumont winning a lackluster decision to extend her winning streak to three. It wasn’t the fight many expected and now, after the event, there are many questions about where both Dumont and Ladd go. Now, after UFC Vegas 40, here is what I think should be next for both of them.

Norma Dumont

Norma Dumont was supposed to headline the card against Holly Holm who is a high-profile name and after Holm pulled out, she still got a well-known name in Ladd.

Although it was a lackluster fight, Dumont dominated the fight and clearly won it. After the fight, the Brazilian called for an interim featherweight title fight which does make some sense as Amanda Nunes is defending her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 269.

Ultimately, the fight to make is Dumont vs. Holm, but whether or not it would be for an interim title is uncertain. However, it could headline a Fight Night card but would be more well suited to be a co-main on a Fight Night card.

Aspen Ladd

Aspen Ladd has a ton of questions after her UFC Vegas 40 loss to Dumont on Saturday night.

It was good for Ladd to get back into the Octagon and shake off her ring rust, but who she fights next and what weight class it will be at it is unknown. When Ladd fights at bantamweight, making 135lbs is always a concern. With that, I like her to stay at featherweight and fight the winner or Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson in the first quarter of 2022.

What do you think should be next for Norma Dumont vs. Aspen Ladd after UFC Vegas 40?