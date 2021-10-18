Georges St-Pierre shares his favorite UFC memory

UFC legend and former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre shared what his favorite UFC memory was during his career.

St-Pierre is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and there are so many memorable moments during his incredible career. From beating Matt Hughes for the UFC welterweight title to losing it to Matt Serra to winning it again, defending it many times, and then returning as a middleweight late in his career, GSP has seen and done it all. But for “Rush,” there is one moment that stands out above the rest when it comes to his HOF career.

Speaking to BT Sport following his recent induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, St-Pierre was asked what his favorite career memory was, and for GSP, it’s his win over Matt Serra at UFC 83. The fight took place in April 2008 and it was the rematch between GSP and Serra after Serra shocked the world with a knockout over GSP at UFC 69. At UFC 83, GSP returned the favor when he stopped Serra with strikes to the body to win back his belt. With his friends and family in attendance, for GSP, this moment stands out in his career.

"It’s a dream come true…the cherry on top!" On Saturday night, @CarolinePearce caught up with GSP after his induction into the #UFCHOF earlier that week 🇨🇦🍁🙌 What a legend! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hhh24ATaU1 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 28, 2021

“There’s so many, but my number-one is when I beat Matt Serra in Montreal (at UFC 83) because it was at the time when the sport was not really accepted by the media, and after that night, everything changes. And it was a great opportunity for me to perform in front of all my family and friends,” St-Pierre said.

There are so many amazing moments during GSP’s career that you know it was hard for him to pick just one, but beating Serra in front of the fans in Montreal takes the cake.

What was your favorite memory of the UFC career of Georges St-Pierre?