Weili Zhang finally headed back to China over a month after UFC 248

UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang is finally headed home to China after being stuck in the United States following UFC 248.

Zhang fought rival Joanna Jedrzejczyk for five hard rounds in the co-main event of UFC 248 in an instant classic that is already regarded as one of the best fights in UFC history. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zhang has been unable to travel back home to her native China and has stayed in Las Vegas for over a month since UFC 248 took place in nearly March.

That will all change for the better as Zhang will soon be able to return to her family in China. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Zhang is finally headed home on Sunday.

UFC strawweight Zhang Weili is finally flying home to China tomorrow, per her manager @BrianButler_Au. She’s been in Vegas since she arrived for UFC 248 on 2/21. Fought on 3/7. Was safer to stay in Vegas. She remained with her head coach Cai and translator Tommy. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 19, 2020

Upon arriving, they’ll have to stay in a hotel for two weeks and then they can go back home, per Butler. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 19, 2020

It’s a credit to Zhang’s resilience that she has been able to remain away from her family for such a long period of time. The coronavirus pandemic has been a terrible time for people all over the world and the one thing you need right now is family, which Zhang hasn’t been able to have for quite a long time now. Soon that will change.

The UFC women’s strawweight champion turned into a superstar overnight with her incredible victory over Jedrzejczyk. Oftentimes when an international fighter wins a big fight they arrive at their home airport to a crowd of supporters. Unfortunately for Zhang, she was never given that opportunity immediately after the Jedrzejczyk fight. But perhaps she will get the chance to do so now.

