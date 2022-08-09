WATCH: Jared Gordon subdues baseball bat-wielding attacker

Jared Gordon is at it again!

The New Yorker showcased how formidable UFC fighters can be in real-life altercations when he subdued a man who attacked him with a baseball bat – but the 155lb-er has experience in this area having been forced to defend friends and family from wild attackers on numerous occasions in the past.

This time, ‘Flash’ was walking with his family when he was allegedly accosted by the individual who is seen being taken down and put on his back by Jared Gordon in the video. The 33-year-old posted the footage with a caption that read,

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Here’s me subduing a guy with a bat after he tried to attack my family and I with it. I don’t know how I restrained myself from beating his face in. My mother then went Karen and wanted to call the cops.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Gordon (@jaredflashgordon)

The post from Jared Gordon received numerous comments from other MMA fighters including former ONE Championship Middleweight and Light heavyweight champion Aung La N Sang. ‘The Burmese Python’ commented,

“I’m so glad no one was hurt. Well done @jaredflashgordon How come it never happens to me?”

Meanwhile, UFC middleweight Erik Anders remarked,

“Is it bc he had on glasses you didn’t hit him?”

Another interesting comment came from MMA coach Tyson Chartier who said,

“Imagine being in a foot lock while also having a bat across your throat lol. I gotta assume this dude didn’t think this would be the end result.. Jeez man glad nobody got hurt and good work defending your fam.”

Din Thomas also chimed in to point out that Jared Gordon is no stranger to this kind of trouble and said,

“Nobody got more street fights on camera than you.”

CCTV footage emerged of the brawl in which alleged gang members spat at a former student of Jared Gordon’s friend as they were walking by and swung at him which sparked the confrontation.

Jared Gordon saw his three-fight winning streak snapped when he was submitted by Grant Dawson in April. His overall record 18-5, although judging by the videos we’ve seen – he remains undefeated on the streets!