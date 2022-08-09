WATCH: Jared Gordon subdues baseball bat-wielding attacker

Jared Gordon is at it again!
The New Yorker showcased how formidable UFC fighters can be in real-life altercations when he subdued a man who attacked him with a baseball bat – but the 155lb-er has experience in this area having been forced to defend friends and family from wild attackers on numerous occasions in the past.
This time, ‘Flash’ was walking with his family when he was allegedly accosted by the individual who is seen being taken down and put on his back by Jared Gordon in the video. The 33-year-old posted the footage with a caption that read,
“Here’s me subduing a guy with a bat after he tried to attack my family and I with it. I don’t know how I restrained myself from beating his face in. My mother then went Karen and wanted to call the cops.”
The post from Jared Gordon received numerous comments from other MMA fighters including former ONE Championship Middleweight and Light heavyweight champion Aung La N Sang. ‘The Burmese Python’ commented,
