Just Scrap Radio Ep. 90 with James Krause, Devin Clark, David Onama, Tyson Nam, and Ode Osbourne

The 90th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC San Diego.

We’re first joined by MMA coach James Krause (1:48). Next, UFC light heavyweight Devin Clark (12:31) comes on. UFC featherweight David Onama (25:48) then stops by. Closing out the program are UFC flyweights Tyson Nam (36:07) and Ode Osbourne (47:40).

James Krause comes on to recap Brandon Moreno’s UFC 277 interim flyweight title fight win. The Glory MMA head coach talks about the game plan and how the body kick was set to be part of their game plan. He also talks about a potential fourth fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. James also reveals he withdrew from the USADA drug testing pool signaling his career is over and reflected back on some career highlights.

Devin Clark then stops by to preview his UFC San Diego light heavyweight fight against Azamat Murzakanov. Devin talks about training with Curtis Blaydes at Elevation and whether or not he thought about staying at heavyweight after his last fight. He also talks about what a win does for him and the goal for the rest of the year.

David Onama joins the show to discuss his UFC San Diego fight against Nate Landwehr. David talks about how this fight came together and being booked to fight one another back in March at UFC Columbus. David also talks about training at Glory and what a win over Nate does for him.

Tyson Nam comes on to preview his UFC San Diego fight against Ode Osbourne. Tyson talks about the time off, dealing with injuries, and Tagir Ulanbekov pulling out of their fights. The Hawaiian talks about the flyweight division and what a win does for him.

Ode Osbourne closes the program out to preview his UFC San Diego fight against Tyson Nam. Ode talks about how this fight came together, what a win over Tyson does for him and how he sees this fight playing out.

