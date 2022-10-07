Watch Jake Paul and Stephen A. Smith have a lively debate over UFC fighter pay (Video)

Jake Paul and Stephen A. Smith have had a lively debate over UFC fighter pay.

Paul, has been very vocal about the inadequacies of fighter pay within the UFC for over two years now. ‘The Problem Child’, has indeed been a problem for UFC President Dana White, trying to get under his skin whenever possible, about the issue of fighter pay within the promotion.

- Advertisement -

White has his own thoughts regarding how he pays fighters in his organization and said in a Q&A video for ‘GQ’:

“Fighters always want to make more money.”

- Advertisement -

“Boxing has absolutely been destroyed because of money and all the things that go on. (A change in fighter pay is) never gonna happen while I’m here, believe me. These guys get paid what they’re supposed to get paid. They eat what they kill. They get a percentage of the pay-per-view buys and the money is spread out amongst all the fighters.”

Just recently Paul, who has a 5-0 record in the boxing ring, took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following comment directed at White:

“No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don’t see that then you are one of Dana’s sheeps.”

“They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split.”

- Advertisement -

Stephen A. Smith, who works for UFC broadcast partner ESPN, has his own thoughts on the topic of fighter pay and got into a very lively debate with Jake Paul.

On an episode of YouTube ‘BS w/Jake Paul’, Smith said:

“That’s my man. I’m not gonna front. Dana White’s my guy.”

The video of the debate between Paul and Smith call be viewed below:

Smith, who was very animated during the video, established the fact that he is definitely in Dana’s corner, no doubt about it.

What is your opinion of fighter pay in the UFC? Do you agree with Jake Paul?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -