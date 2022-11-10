WATCH | Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have intense faceoff, champ says his belt “ain’t f*****g going nowhere”

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira had an intense first faceoff ahead of their UFC 281 middleweight title fight.

Adesanya and Pereira are set to headline UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in a very intriguing matchup. The two have a history with one another as they fought twice in kickboxing with Pereira winning the final fight by KO, which was also Adesanya’s last kickboxing match.

- Advertisement -

Now, after the UFC 281, the two had an intense faceoff with Adesanya tapping his belt saying it’s going nowhere after the staredown.

- Advertisement -

“This ain’t going nowhere. This ain’t f*****g going nowhere,” Adesanya said after the faceoff.

There’s no question this is a big fight for Adesanya as he’s looking to exact revenge against Pereira. He has also has said this fight is personal for him due to Pereira beating him twice.

“It is (just another fight) but it’s personal. This is about me and my legacy, this is about re-writing history, even though it is history and I never chased this,” Adesanya said on The MMA Hour. “This is about me re-writing a new path to history and showing people what I can really do. Again, y’all must of forgot. They always forget… This is personal, I’ve said less. He can do all the tennis ball videos and f*****g hoverboard things. But, for me, I’m just like cool, you do you. He has bragging rights so let him do that. But, yeah when it’s time, I know something he doesn’t.”

- Advertisement -

Israel Adesanya is on a three-fight win streak and is coming off a decision win over Jared Cannonier in July. ‘The Last Stylebender’ kicked off the year with a decision win over Robert Whittaker in February. In June of last year, he beat Marvin Vettori to return to the win column after losing to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight belt.

What do you make of the faceoff between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira?

- Advertisement -